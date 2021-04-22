Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.38% at 29,188.17
A solid rebound for Japanese stocks
The Topix also climbs 1.8% on the day amid the surge in US equities overnight and the BOJ stepping in for the first time this month with ETF purchases yesterday.
The bounce here sees both the Nikkei and Topix move off its 100-day moving average to keep above the key technical level for the time being.
Elsewhere in the region, the Hang Seng is up 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.3% in a bit more of a mixed mood. US futures are flattish as we look to get into European morning trade.