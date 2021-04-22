Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.38% at 29,188.17

A solid rebound for Japanese stocks





The bounce here sees both the Nikkei and Topix move off its 100-day moving average to keep above the key technical level for the time being.





Elsewhere in the region, the Hang Seng is up 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.3% in a bit more of a mixed mood. US futures are flattish as we look to get into European morning trade.