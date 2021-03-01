Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.41% at 29,663.50

A modest bounce in the Nikkei after the Friday plunge





Asian equities are faring better as the market takes in a better mood to start the new week, with the Nikkei bouncing off a key support trendline to close over 2% higher.





The Hang Seng is up 1.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.9% on the day.





Elsewhere, US and European futures are also keeping a modest rebound and that is helping with the overall mood. S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% currently.





The US House passed Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and it now goes to the hands of Congress, who will be rushing to try and get this over and done with before 14 March - when US jobless benefits are set to expire.