Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.41% at 29,663.50

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A modest bounce in the Nikkei after the Friday plunge

Asian equities are faring better as the market takes in a better mood to start the new week, with the Nikkei bouncing off a key support trendline to close over 2% higher.

The Hang Seng is up 1.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.9% on the day.

Elsewhere, US and European futures are also keeping a modest rebound and that is helping with the overall mood. S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% currently.

The US House passed Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and it now goes to the hands of Congress, who will be rushing to try and get this over and done with before 14 March - when US jobless benefits are set to expire.

