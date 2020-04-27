Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.71% at 19,783.22

A solid start to the new week for Asian equities









The Hang Seng is up by 1.9% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.6% as we see US futures trade higher by around 1.2% on the session currently.







See here for global coronavirus case data

The more positive mood is spilling over to currencies where the aussie and kiwi are rallying strongly while the dollar is on the back foot to get things going in European trading.

AUD/USD is up to its highest levels since 12 March at around 0.6463 while EUR/USD has recovered from one-month lows on Friday to around 1.0850 now.





The more upbeat tone by Wall Street in Friday trading as well as the risk-on mood today is helping to give Asian stocks a lift to start the week.