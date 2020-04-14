Nikkei 225 closes higher by 3.13% at 19,638.81

The Nikkei closes at a one-month high amid the better risk mood

Japanese stocks rallied strongly today as Asian equities also gained on the back of better-than-expected China trade balance data for March, but also as US futures kept higher after a softer performance by Wall Street in overnight trading.





The Hang Seng is up by 0.8% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 1.3% currently.





In the currencies space, this is keeping the aussie and kiwi slightly more underpinned with AUD/USD keeping above 0.6400. Meanwhile, the dollar remains softer across the board still.



