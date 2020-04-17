Nikkei 225 closes higher by 3.15% at 19,897.26

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian stocks rise on the risk-on mood in the market

Nikkei
Solid gains for Japanese stocks as we also see the Hang Seng up by 2.4% and the Shanghai Composite up by 1.1% ahead of the closing stages.

It is risk-on in the market right now as stocks are continuing to rally while bonds are falling to get things going in the European morning. US futures are up by over 3% currently.

In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are among the laggards though they are off the lows seen earlier today. AUD/USD is now at 0.6343 after hitting a high of 0.6384 earlier.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose