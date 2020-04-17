Nikkei 225 closes higher by 3.15% at 19,897.26

Asian stocks rise on the risk-on mood in the market









It is risk-on in the market right now as stocks are continuing to rally while bonds are falling to get things going in the European morning. US futures are up by over 3% currently.







See here for global coronavirus case data

In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are among the laggards though they are off the lows seen earlier today. AUD/USD is now at 0.6343 after hitting a high of 0.6384 earlier.

Solid gains for Japanese stocks as we also see the Hang Seng up by 2.4% and the Shanghai Composite up by 1.1% ahead of the closing stages.