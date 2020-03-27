Nikkei 225 closes higher by 3.88% at 19,389.43

Another solid day for the Nikkei to wrap up the week









Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up by 0.9% on the day with the Shanghai Composite up by 1.0% currently. US futures are keeping lower though, down by 0.8% but off the lows seen earlier where it was down by around 2% towards the tail end of Asia Pacific trading.







In the currencies space, it is still all about dollar weakness with USD/JPY being the biggest mover - down by over 1% to 108.40.

The push higher comes after another solid performance in Wall Street overnight, with Asian equities keeping higher for the most part today. The Nikkei closes the week by up 17% but in the context of the year so far, it is still down by over 18%.