Nikkei 225 closes higher by 3.88% at 19,389.43
Another solid day for the Nikkei to wrap up the week
The push higher comes after another solid performance in Wall Street overnight, with Asian equities keeping higher for the most part today. The Nikkei closes the week by up 17% but in the context of the year so far, it is still down by over 18%.
Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up by 0.9% on the day with the Shanghai Composite up by 1.0% currently. US futures are keeping lower though, down by 0.8% but off the lows seen earlier where it was down by around 2% towards the tail end of Asia Pacific trading.
In the currencies space, it is still all about dollar weakness with USD/JPY being the biggest mover - down by over 1% to 108.40.