Nikkei 225 closes higher by 3.88% at 19,389.43

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Another solid day for the Nikkei to wrap up the week

Nikkei 27-03
The push higher comes after another solid performance in Wall Street overnight, with Asian equities keeping higher for the most part today. The Nikkei closes the week by up 17% but in the context of the year so far, it is still down by over 18%.

Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up by 0.9% on the day with the Shanghai Composite up by 1.0% currently. US futures are keeping lower though, down by 0.8% but off the lows seen earlier where it was down by around 2% towards the tail end of Asia Pacific trading.

In the currencies space, it is still all about dollar weakness with USD/JPY being the biggest mover - down by over 1% to 108.40.
ForexLive

