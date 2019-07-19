Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.00% at 21,466.99

Asian equities buoyed by dovish chatter from Fed officials about a rate cut









That is leading to gains seen among Japanese stocks with tech leading the charge. The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are also trading higher by 1.1% and 0.7% respectively and the positive vibes should feed through into European trading.







USD/JPY holds firmer at 107.65 at session highs on the more upbeat tones here and in Treasury yields, with 10-year yields up by 2.2 bps to 2.047% currently.

Despite some pullback in the dollar and Fed expectations since overnight trading, equities are still in a more buoyant mood and are also helped by the fact that Microsoft earnings beat expectations handily with the forecast also looking more upbeat.