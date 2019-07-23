Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.95% at 21,620.88

Asian equities slightly buoyed by dovish central bank decisions to come









Other Asian equities are firmer but nothing too outstanding with the Hang Seng up by 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite up by 0.4%. Equities in general have little to go on this week as we await key earnings in the US but also anticipation towards central bank decisions to follow in the coming week (ECB on Thursday, Fed next week).





USD/JPY holds firmer at 108.16 currently as the dollar continues to maintain gains since Asia Pacific trading.





The Nikkei is leading gains owing more to chip stocks as well as a more than 4% rise in Softbank shares, in anticipation of the go-ahead for the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint Corp in the US. That is pushing gains a bit more in Japan.