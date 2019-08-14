Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.98% at 20,655.13





US futures are a little less enthused in the new day though with E-minis down by 0.1% and Treasury yields also weaker so far. The latter is putting a drag on USD/JPY with the pair now trading at 106.45, down by ~0.3% on the day.







It's all about the risk mood now and to see if investors can keep up the optimism from yesterday. Otherwise, expect markets to slowly lean back towards focusing on the global growth slowdown amid weaker Chinese data earlier in the day.

September trade talks also look to be on track so that is keeping some hope for progress to be made over the coming weeks.