Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.55% at 20,677.22

Asian equities mildly higher after a better performance by Wall St overnight











Looking ahead, European stocks should mirror sentiment seen in US futures - flat levels - so expect the focus to stay on the bond market if anything else. Treasury yields are holding mildly lower and that is keeping USD/JPY closer to 106.50 at the moment.

Japanese stocks are among the better performers amid more flat risk sentiment on the day. Chinese equities are not really roaring despite talk of more policy support with the Shanghai Composite nearly unchanged on the session currently.