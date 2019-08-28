Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.11% at 20,479.42

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tokyo's main index closes higher amid mixed markets in Asia

Nikkei 28-08
Asian equities are trading with little direction on the day with Japanese stocks faring a bit better while Chinese stocks are a little weaker on the day so far.

The Hang Seng is flat while the Shanghai Composite is 0.2% lower amid some uneasiness with trade tensions still lingering for the most part. US futures are a tad higher but the weaker performance overnight should see European stocks more subdued at the open later.

USD/JPY sits at 105.85, a tad higher as Treasury yields are slightly more firm at the start of the European morning currently.
ForexLive

