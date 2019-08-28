Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.11% at 20,479.42

Tokyo's main index closes higher amid mixed markets in Asia









The Hang Seng is flat while the Shanghai Composite is 0.2% lower amid some uneasiness with trade tensions still lingering for the most part. US futures are a tad higher but the weaker performance overnight should see European stocks more subdued at the open later.







USD/JPY sits at 105.85, a tad higher as Treasury yields are slightly more firm at the start of the European morning currently.

Asian equities are trading with little direction on the day with Japanese stocks faring a bit better while Chinese stocks are a little weaker on the day so far.