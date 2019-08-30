Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.19% at 20,704.37

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities hold gains ahead of the weekend

Nikkei 30-08
Japanese stocks are the lead gainers in the region with the Nikkei closing at firmer levels following solid gains by Wall St overnight.

However, Chinese equities are well off their highs earlier and inching towards the lows for the day in what could be a sign pointing towards some softening in the risk mood today.

USD/JPY holds weaker on the day though as currencies adopt a more cautious position as we begin European trading, with the pair sitting at 106.37 currently near session lows.
ForexLive

