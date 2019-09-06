Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.54% at 21,199.57

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tokyo's main index closes just under the key daily moving averages

Nikkei 06-09
US-China trade talk hopes continue to give equities in the region a bit of a boost following solid gains posted by Wall St in overnight trading. That said, market sentiment overall today is more calm and measured with US futures only seen up by ~0.1% currently.

All eyes are on the US non-farm payrolls data later today as well as Fed chair Powell's speech before the weekend kicks in. As such, expect markets to hold more steady in the European morning barring any trade headlines to temper with the mood.

USD/JPY is holding a tad higher at 107.00 currently with large expiries seen around 107.00-05 potentially a factor at play in trading today.
ForexLive

