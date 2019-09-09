Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.56% at 21,318.42

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities buoyed by hopes of further China stimulus

Nikkei 09-09
Late last week, the PBOC announced a reduction to its RRR w.e.f. 16 September and that sentiment is helping Asian equities to stay more firm in trading to start the week.

Chinese stocks are also holding higher but the Hang Seng is keeping more flat amid lingering worries about protests in the city. US futures are a little higher but overall risk sentiment remains more flattish as we begin European trading.

As such, major currencies are little changed overall with USD/JPY staying at 106.85 - a tad weaker on the day but nothing major.
ForexLive

