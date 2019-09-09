Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.56% at 21,318.42

Asian equities buoyed by hopes of further China stimulus









Chinese stocks are also holding higher but the Hang Seng is keeping more flat amid lingering worries about protests in the city. US futures are a little higher but overall risk sentiment remains more flattish as we begin European trading.







ForexLive

As such, major currencies are little changed overall with USD/JPY staying at 106.85 - a tad weaker on the day but nothing major.