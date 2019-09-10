Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.35% at 21,392.10
Tokyo's main index closes a little higher amid mixed sentiment in Asia
Some hints of optimism surrounding US-China trade talks were tempered with weaker producer price data from China and that pretty much set the tone in Asia Pacific trading today.
Chinese stocks are mildly weaker but the overall risk mood remains more cautious and flat with US futures and Treasury yields not doing much as we begin European trading.
USD/JPY holds a little higher still at 107.36 but with the risk mood as such, price has little conviction to run much further to the upside for the time being.