Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.96% at 21,597.76

Tokyo's main index closes higher amid a more upbeat risk mood in Asia









The Hang Seng is leading gains, up by 1.6%, and that owes much to gains in HSBC as banking stocks surge ahead in Asia Pacific trading. However, Chinese stocks are a little more sluggish amid reported profit taking with the Shanghai Composite down by 0.4%.





Overall, the risk mood remains more measured - slightly positive but nothing major - as we begin European trading but there's a slight hint of positive risk flows in currencies after the Global Times editor tweet earlier.

Japanese stocks are posting solid gains led by banking stocks - similar in Hong Kong - ahead of the ECB policy decision tomorrow. Notably, exporter shares are also holding firmer amid a weaker yen over the past few days as well.