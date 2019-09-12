Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.75% at 21,759.61

The Nikkei eyes a potential bullish breakout amid improvement in risk appetite









Overall, the risk mood is more buoyant as equities in Europe look set to open higher as well following the positive news flow from earlier today. The ECB will be the next key risk event for markets so expect more measured sentiment in the session ahead.







ForexLive

USD/JPY holds higher close to 108.00 but are is off the highs of 108.17 earlier as bond yields are slipping back to flat levels on the day currently.

At the highs today, the Nikkei traded to its strongest levels since May as investors are feeling more upbeat about risk sentiment over the past two weeks. The headlines from today (Trump and China) just adds to that as we see gains extend further this week.