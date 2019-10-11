Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.15% at 21,798.87

Asian equities hold out hope on positive trade talks outcome











ForexLive

USD/JPY is staying near flat levels still at 108.00 but just be mindful of any positive risk spillovers from equities to bonds later on in the session if the mood keeps up.

Equities in the region are ending the trading week higher as investors stay upbeat as we enter the final day of trade talks in Washington. The Hang Seng is up by 2.3% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.9% going into the final few hours of trading.