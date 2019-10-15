Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.87% at 22,207.21





Markets are still very much lacking direction at the moment as traders and investors are awaiting the next push in risk sentiment. The trade truce looks to be old news at this point so let's see if we'll get any other headlines to move things along.







US futures are up by 0.3% currently and that should lend to mild gains in European futures as well but there isn't anything in that to really shift the dial for now.

The overall risk mood in the region remains more mixed with the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite both sitting lower.