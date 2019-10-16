Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.20% at 22,472.92

Solid earnings in Wall St help to boost Asian stocks today









That said, Japanese stocks are closing firmly higher again as Brexit optimism overnight also played a role in keeping equities buoyed.





The Hang Seng is up by 0.4% but the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.4% as US-China tensions create a bit of mixed sentiment among investors during the session.







ForexLive

Looking ahead, the overall risk mood is slightly more on the defensive side to start the session but just be mindful of more trade headlines that could shift the dial later on.

The Nikkei hit 10-month highs earlier in the session but has seen gains fade amid renewed tensions between US and China that saw risk trades hit a snag.