Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.18% at 22,492.68

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Mixed mood in Asian stocks to wrap up the week

Nikkei 18-10
Japanese stocks managed to fend off a heavy decline as Asian equities are dragged lower after a bit of a downbeat Q3 GDP report from China earlier in the day.

The Hang Seng is down by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.3% as we look towards the closing stages of the day in Asia.

The overall risk mood remains more cautious/defensive to start the day with US futures also down by 0.3% but keep an eye on Brexit sentiment as that will also play a role in affecting risk trades ahead of the weekend.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose