Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.18% at 22,492.68

Mixed mood in Asian stocks to wrap up the week









The Hang Seng is down by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.3% as we look towards the closing stages of the day in Asia.







ForexLive

The overall risk mood remains more cautious/defensive to start the day with US futures also down by 0.3% but keep an eye on Brexit sentiment as that will also play a role in affecting risk trades ahead of the weekend.

Japanese stocks managed to fend off a heavy decline as Asian equities are dragged lower after a bit of a downbeat Q3 GDP report from China earlier in the day.