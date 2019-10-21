Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.25% at 22,548.90

The Nikkei closes mildly higher amid tepid trading in Asia









The Hang Seng is up by 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.3% as markets are generally still in search for fresh direction to begin the week.







ForexLive

Looking ahead, US-China trade headlines will remain a key factor for risk trades but the focus will start shifting towards central bank rhetoric as well with the FOMC meeting set to take place next week.

The risk mood remains more measured as equities in the region are trading in narrow ranges to start the new week. US futures are up slightly so perhaps that is giving a slight tilt to the bias but it isn't indicative of any risk-on twist or anything.