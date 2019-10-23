Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.34% at 22,625.38

The Nikkei holds near the highs for the year amid mixed sentiment in Asia









Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is down by 0.8% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.3% as the risk mood stays more cautious/defensive as we look towards European trading.







ForexLive

That is keeping markets a little more tepid overall with risk currencies slightly on the back foot and the yen holding mild gains to start the day.

Japanese stocks are faring better on the day with gains led by financial stocks, though most sectors are also sitting higher after the holiday yesterday.