Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.55% at 22,750.60
The Nikkei posts fresh one-year highs
Japanese stocks remain buoyed on the week as a weaker yen and modest earnings in Wall St drove gains in overnight trading. Of note, Microsoft also beat estimates and that is helping tech stocks to get a lift on the day.
Sentiment in the region remains more mixed with the Hang Seng up by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.3% at the moment.
Meanwhile, the overall risk mood remains more measured and composed with US and European futures not doing all too much while bond yields are only a tad weaker - nothing major - as we begin the session.