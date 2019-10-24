Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.55% at 22,750.60

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Nikkei posts fresh one-year highs

Nikkei 24-10
Japanese stocks remain buoyed on the week as a weaker yen and modest earnings in Wall St drove gains in overnight trading. Of note, Microsoft also beat estimates and that is helping tech stocks to get a lift on the day.ForexLive

Sentiment in the region remains more mixed with the Hang Seng up by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.3% at the moment.

Meanwhile, the overall risk mood remains more measured and composed with US and European futures not doing all too much while bond yields are only a tad weaker - nothing major - as we begin the session.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose