Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.22% at 22,799.81

The Nikkei finishes with modest gains maid mixed sentiment in Asia









Regional equities are more mixed with the Hang Seng lower by 0.3% but the Shanghai Composite is trading 0.2% higher into the closing stages.







ForexLive

European and US futures are looking more flat and that indicates that risk sentiment is keeping more calm as we begin the session. As such, USD/JPY is seen resting in a 12 pips range near 108.67 currently.

Japanese stocks continue to push higher amid mild gains seen in Wall St overnight, as the risk mood overall stays more steady on the week.