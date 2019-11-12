Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.81% at 23,520.01
Japanese stocks recover after a softer last two days
Asian equities are seen holding firmer on the session, with Hong Kong stocks also recovering slightly after the beat down suffered yesterday amid heightened tensions in the city from the ongoing protests.
The gains in the Nikkei are led by tech stocks but overall, most sectors were seen performing decently as investors keep up hope on trade progress between the US and China.
That said, the risk mood on the day remains more steady to neutral in my view, with US futures little changed as we continue to wait on further developments in US-China trade talks. USD/JPY sits firmer at 109.19 but isn't really running away to the topside just yet.