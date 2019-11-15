Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.70% at 23,303.32

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Nikkei wraps up the week on a stronger note

Nikkei 15-11
Renewed hopes of a trade deal is helping to give risk assets a boost on the day and that is helping Japanese stocks close out the week in a better mood.

Chinese stocks remain more mixed though with the Hang Seng up by 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is trading lower by 0.2% on the day.

The overall risk mood remains more positive for the time being with US futures also up by 0.3% while bond yields are also holding higher as we begin European trading. As such, the likes of the yen and gold are keeping lower on the day with USD/JPY up to 108.60.
