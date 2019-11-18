Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.49% at 23,416.76

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities gain some ground to start the new week

Nikkei 18-11
The positive vibes from Wall St at the end of last week certainly isn't hurting as markets keep up some hope of a more optimistic outcome in US-China trade talks. Chinese stocks are also more buoyant after the PBOC cut its interbank lending rate earlier.
ForexLive

The Hang Seng is up by 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.6%, though overall risk sentiment remains more modest with US futures and bond yields near flat levels.

As such, USD/JPY is barely changed and resting around 108.81 currently though gold is slightly weaker to start the day.

