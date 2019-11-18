Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.49% at 23,416.76
Asian equities gain some ground to start the new week
The positive vibes from Wall St at the end of last week certainly isn't hurting as markets keep up some hope of a more optimistic outcome in US-China trade talks. Chinese stocks are also more buoyant after the PBOC cut its interbank lending rate earlier.
The Hang Seng is up by 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.6%, though overall risk sentiment remains more modest with US futures and bond yields near flat levels.
As such, USD/JPY is barely changed and resting around 108.81 currently though gold is slightly weaker to start the day.