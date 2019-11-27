Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.28% at 23,437.77

The Nikkei continues its good run amid mixed mood in Asian equities









Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both down by 0.1% though - owing to weaker Chinese data as industrial profits slumped to a eight-year low







ForexLive

The overall risk mood remains more balanced though with US futures and bond yields sitting more flat on the day. USD/JPY is mildly higher at 109.16 with the dollar holding light gains as we begin European morning trade.

Japanese stocks push higher again today, helped by continued optimism in the US-China trade rhetoric with US officials claiming that a deal is "very close" now. And that is also helping to keep markets cautiously optimistic over the past few days.