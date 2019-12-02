Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.01% at 23,529.50

Asian equities move higher to start the new week









The Hang Seng is up by 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.1% but Japanese stocks are the ones to make big strides as we begin the week.





The overall risk mood remains buoyant with higher bond yields also helping to keep yen pairs underpinned. USD/JPY trades higher at 109.64 as we begin the European morning.





Risk trades are largely shrugging off some negative trade commentary to start the week with the focus instead being on more positive Chinese PMI data since the weekend, alleviating some fears of a sharp global growth slowdown towards the end of the year.