Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.71% at 23,300.09

Asian stocks post decent gains amid positive mood in Wall St overnight









That said, the overall risk mood today remains more mixed with US futures keeping flat while bond yields are a tad lower to start the session. As such, USD/JPY is keeping a little lower around 108.78 and gold is up by 0.2% at the moment.







ForexLive

In the grand scheme of things, trade sentiment is still the main driver of markets but with little follow through to the report that US and China are "moving closer" to a trade deal, markets have become all too familiar with this theme

The push higher in US stocks on trade optimism yesterday is helping to give a lift to Asian stocks today as well, with the Nikkei closing higher and the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite both up by 0.4% and 0.6% respectively now.