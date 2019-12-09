Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.33% at 23,430.70

A bit of push and pull on mixed Chinese data from the weekend









The Nikkei is ending the session higher but gains have largely been pared with the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite also at flat levels currently, following early morning gains.







US futures are a bit more tepid, sitting ~0.2% lower with bond yields staying near flat levels on the day as well. That suggests a more neutral risk mood as we look towards European trading with USD/JPY little changed at 108.58 as well.