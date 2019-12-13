Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.55% at 24,023.10

US-China trade optimism and a smooth UK election is the perfect tonic for risk assets to wrap up the week









A smooth-sailing UK election victory for the Tories is also helping in that regard - with the view that Brexit will also be less of a headache over the next few weeks.





The Hang Seng is up by 2.2% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 1.4% as risk assets are rallying all around in trading today.







US futures are up by 0.4% while 10-year Treasury yields are up by 1.8 bps to 1.91% after a strong surge higher already in the US session overnight. As such, USD/JPY is keeping bid at 109.56 currently with the risk mood keeping more buoyant still.

Asian equities are ending the trading week on more solid footing as the US and China move closer towards officially sealing a "Phase One" trade deal.