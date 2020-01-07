Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.60% at 23,575.72

Japanese stocks climb as geopolitical fears subside











Looking ahead, European equities should also see a rebound from the late surge in Wall St overnight with US futures also up by 0.2% currently. In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping more firm to start the day though USD/JPY is near unchanged around 108.37.

US-Iran tensions are still persisting but markets are sensing that the fear is abating and that is helping to push Asian equities higher on the day. The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are also both up by 0.5% going into the closing stages of the session.