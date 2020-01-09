Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.31% at 23,739.87

Asian equities rebound as US-Iran tensions subside









As markets stick to the calmer risk mood, risk trades should fare decently in the day ahead. US futures are up by 0.2% and that should help European equities keep mildly higher going into early trades later in the morning.







ForexLive

In the currencies space, USD/JPY is at session highs at 109.30 after keeping above its 200-day moving average. The dollar is mildly weaker but overall ranges remain narrow for now.

Japanese stocks rebound sharply as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ebb after US president Trump chose the path of de-escalation in overnight trading. The Hang Seng is also up by 1.3% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.7% so far today.