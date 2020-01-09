Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.31% at 23,739.87

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities rebound as US-Iran tensions subside

Nikkei 09-01
Japanese stocks rebound sharply as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ebb after US president Trump chose the path of de-escalation in overnight trading. The Hang Seng is also up by 1.3% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.7% so far today.

As markets stick to the calmer risk mood, risk trades should fare decently in the day ahead. US futures are up by 0.2% and that should help European equities keep mildly higher going into early trades later in the morning.

In the currencies space, USD/JPY is at session highs at 109.30 after keeping above its 200-day moving average. The dollar is mildly weaker but overall ranges remain narrow for now.
ForexLive

