Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.45% at 24,041.26

Japanese stocks follow Wall St higher to end the week









Both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices are down by 0.1% going into the final stages of the week. Meanwhile, US futures are keeping more flat as the overall risk mood stays more steady to begin the European morning session.







Major currencies aren't doing a whole lot with USD/JPY staying a little more upbeat above the 110.00 handle at 110.20 but the trading range remains relatively narrow still.

Another record close for US equities is helping to keep Asian markets more buoyed to wrap up the week. Although Chinese stocks are more tepid amid China GDP data earlier, which reaffirmed the slowest growth pace in 29 years.