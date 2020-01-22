Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.70% at 24,031.35

Asian equities rebound as investors brush aside China virus fears









The Hang Seng is up by 1.1% while Chinese stocks have recovered strongly with the Shanghai Composite now up by 0.3% after having fallen by ~1% to start the day.







US futures are also up by ~0.5% and that is keeping markets in a more cheery mood to start the European morning. As such, USD/JPY is keeping a little higher at 110.04 currently.

Japanese stocks recover after a weak start, mirroring the mood in Asian equities as investors fade the fear of the new coronavirus outbreak after China vowed to take measures to prevent and control the situation.