Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.70% at 24,031.35

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities rebound as investors brush aside China virus fears

Nikkei 22-01
Japanese stocks recover after a weak start, mirroring the mood in Asian equities as investors fade the fear of the new coronavirus outbreak after China vowed to take measures to prevent and control the situation.

The Hang Seng is up by 1.1% while Chinese stocks have recovered strongly with the Shanghai Composite now up by 0.3% after having fallen by ~1% to start the day.

US futures are also up by ~0.5% and that is keeping markets in a more cheery mood to start the European morning. As such, USD/JPY is keeping a little higher at 110.04 currently.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose