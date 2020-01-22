Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.70% at 24,031.35
Asian equities rebound as investors brush aside China virus fears
Japanese stocks recover after a weak start, mirroring the mood in Asian equities as investors fade the fear of the new coronavirus outbreak after China vowed to take measures to prevent and control the situation.
The Hang Seng is up by 1.1% while Chinese stocks have recovered strongly with the Shanghai Composite now up by 0.3% after having fallen by ~1% to start the day.
US futures are also up by ~0.5% and that is keeping markets in a more cheery mood to start the European morning. As such, USD/JPY is keeping a little higher at 110.04 currently.