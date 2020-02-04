Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.49% at 23,084.59

Asian equities rebound amid positive cues since overnight trading









The Hang Seng is up by 1.0% while we are seeing the Shanghai Composite higher by 1.2% while the CSI 300 index is up by 2.5% on the day currently, recovering from the beatdown suffered yesterday after returning from the extended break.







ForexLive

US futures and Treasury yields are also keeping higher as fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak situation is seen receding for now. That is keeping yen pairs higher on the day with USD/JPY up to 108.82 currently, while gold is down 0.3% to $1,572 at the moment.

Wall Street posted decent gains in overnight trading and Chinese markets are also observing more calm on the day, helping to give investors a morale boost after the more tepid and cautious tone in Asia Pacific trading yesterday.