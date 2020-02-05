Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.02% at 23,319.56

Asian equities gain but the day could have been better









The Hang Seng has pared earlier gains to flat levels now while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.9%, easing lower from the highs posted earlier today.





Despite the risk rally yesterday, the overall risk mood today is less buoyant with bond yields sitting a tad lower and US futures also down by ~0.3% at the moment.







ForexLive

In turn, this is keeping USD/JPY a little lower at 109.43 currently ahead of European trading.

Asian stocks are following the risk rally overnight but the more tepid tones in the overall risk mood today is keeping gains limited on the day.