Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.38% at 23,873.59

Asian equities soar in trading today amid overnight gains in Wall St and positive US-China trade news









Chinese markets are gradually offsetting the rough start to the week as officials continue to inject more calm and that is helping investors to brush aside virus fears - for now.







ForexLive

China reducing tariffs against the US is helping risk extend gains today, with US futures up by 0.6% at the moment. As such, USD/JPY is also a little higher at 109.92 as buyers are searching for a break above the 110.00 handle as we approach European trading.

Asian stocks are rallying strongly on the more positive risk vibes today with the Hang Seng also up by 2.9% and the Shanghai Composite is up by 1.7% currently.