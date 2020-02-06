Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.38% at 23,873.59
Asian equities soar in trading today amid overnight gains in Wall St and positive US-China trade news
Asian stocks are rallying strongly on the more positive risk vibes today with the Hang Seng also up by 2.9% and the Shanghai Composite is up by 1.7% currently.
Chinese markets are gradually offsetting the rough start to the week as officials continue to inject more calm and that is helping investors to brush aside virus fears - for now.
China reducing tariffs against the US is helping risk extend gains today, with US futures up by 0.6% at the moment. As such, USD/JPY is also a little higher at 109.92 as buyers are searching for a break above the 110.00 handle as we approach European trading.