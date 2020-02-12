Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.74% at 23,861.21

Asian equities rise as virus concerns continue to abate









The Hang Seng is up by 1.0% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.6% as investors continue to brush aside concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, with hopes that the worst may have passed with regards to the situation.





The overall risk mood is slightly more positive going into European morning trade as well, with US futures up 0.2% and 10-year Treasury yields up 1.5 bps to 1.616% currently.







ForexLive

That is keeping USD/JPY mildly higher at 108.85 but gains are still limited around 110.00.

Despite Wall Street limping towards the close yesterday, Asian stocks are picking up the good mood and are running with it on the new day.