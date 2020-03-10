Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.85% at 19,867.12
Asian equities in better shape after the meltdown yesterday
This is helped by the recovery in risk today as we see US futures up by over 3% now ahead of European trading. The Hang Seng is up by 1.7% on the day while the Shanghai Composite is up by 1.4% ahead of the closing stages.
The market is seeing a bit of a rebound after the sharp selloff yesterday with oil also rebounding by around 8% now to $33.70. Meanwhile, yields are also resting higher on the day with 10-year Treasury yields near 0.70% as well.
As such, USD/JPY is up by over 2% to 104.70 after briefly touching the 105.00 level earlier while the dollar is keeping more firm across the board.