Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.85% at 19,867.12

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities in better shape after the meltdown yesterday

Nikkei 10-03
This is helped by the recovery in risk today as we see US futures up by over 3% now ahead of European trading. The Hang Seng is up by 1.7% on the day while the Shanghai Composite is up by 1.4% ahead of the closing stages.

The market is seeing a bit of a rebound after the sharp selloff yesterday with oil also rebounding by around 8% now to $33.70. Meanwhile, yields are also resting higher on the day with 10-year Treasury yields near 0.70% as well.

As such, USD/JPY is up by over 2% to 104.70 after briefly touching the 105.00 level earlier while the dollar is keeping more firm across the board.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose