Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.85% at 19,867.12

Asian equities in better shape after the meltdown yesterday









The market is seeing a bit of a rebound after the sharp selloff yesterday with oil also rebounding by around 8% now to $33.70. Meanwhile, yields are also resting higher on the day with 10-year Treasury yields near 0.70% as well.







ForexLive

As such, USD/JPY is up by over 2% to 104.70 after briefly touching the 105.00 level earlier while the dollar is keeping more firm across the board.

This is helped by the recovery in risk today as we see US futures up by over 3% now ahead of European trading. The Hang Seng is up by 1.7% on the day while the Shanghai Composite is up by 1.4% ahead of the closing stages.