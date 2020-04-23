Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.52% at 19,429.44

A positive day for Asian equities









The Hang Seng is up by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.2% currently.





US futures pared earlier losses but are still keeping near flat levels for the moment. In the currencies space, the dollar is mildly weaker with AUD/USD near the highs still at 0.6342.







See here for global coronavirus case data

Over to Treasuries, there are still some tepid tones there with 10-year yields keeping slightly near flat levels around 0.614% at the moment.

This follows the better performance in Wall Street in overnight trading but also as we see some calmer tones towards the start of European trading today.