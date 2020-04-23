Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.52% at 19,429.44
A positive day for Asian equities
This follows the better performance in Wall Street in overnight trading but also as we see some calmer tones towards the start of European trading today.
The Hang Seng is up by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.2% currently.
US futures pared earlier losses but are still keeping near flat levels for the moment. In the currencies space, the dollar is mildly weaker with AUD/USD near the highs still at 0.6342.
Over to Treasuries, there are still some tepid tones there with 10-year yields keeping slightly near flat levels around 0.614% at the moment.