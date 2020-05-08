Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.56% at 20,179.09

Asian stocks rally to close out the week









The Hang Seng is up by 1.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.9% currently.







See here for global coronavirus case data

All of this is translating into a softer dollar and yen in the currencies space, with the aussie and kiwi benefiting from the movement so far today. AUD/USD is up by 0.5% to 0.6530.