Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.56% at 20,179.09

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian stocks rally to close out the week

Nikkei 08-05
It is a solid end to the trading week for Asian equities, with the Nikkei leading the charge after US stocks posted a strong performance in overnight trading. Some optimistic tones on the US-China trade rhetoric are also helping a little with sentiment on the day.

The Hang Seng is up by 1.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.9% currently.

All of this is translating into a softer dollar and yen in the currencies space, with the aussie and kiwi benefiting from the movement so far today. AUD/USD is up by 0.5% to 0.6530.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose