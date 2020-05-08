Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.56% at 20,179.09
Asian stocks rally to close out the week
It is a solid end to the trading week for Asian equities, with the Nikkei leading the charge after US stocks posted a strong performance in overnight trading. Some optimistic tones on the US-China trade rhetoric are also helping a little with sentiment on the day.
The Hang Seng is up by 1.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.9% currently.
All of this is translating into a softer dollar and yen in the currencies space, with the aussie and kiwi benefiting from the movement so far today. AUD/USD is up by 0.5% to 0.6530.