Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.05% at 20,390.66

A modestly good start to the week for Japanese stocks









US futures are mildly higher, keeping gains of around 0.2% as we begin trading in Europe.







See here for global coronavirus case data

In the currencies space, yen pairs are still a little higher on the day but the aussie and kiwi are slightly off earlier highs - which weren't much in any case - as we are still seeing steadier tones prevail for now. USD/JPY is holding around 106.91 currently, near highs of 107.01.

Asian equities are mostly higher, but gains have petered out a little during the session as we see Chinese stocks nearer to flat levels ahead of the closing stages. The Hang Seng though, is posting gains of 1.6% still currently.