Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.49% at 20,433.45

Asian equities push higher, following overnight gains in Wall Street









The Hang Seng is up by 1.7% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.7%, though US futures are sticking closer to flat levels for the moment.





That is leaving a bit of a drag as Asian equities edge closer to the lows in the latter stages.







In the currencies space, the changes among major currencies are relatively minor for now although we have seen the aussie come off its highs amid concerns about the country's ongoing spat with China. AUD/USD is now at 0.6520, off earlier highs of 0.6551.

The more positive risk tones from trading yesterday is helping Asian stocks post solid gains today with the underlying risk mood more flat as we look towards European trading.