Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.79% at 20,595.15
Asian equities a bit more mixed on the session
Japanese stocks are closing higher, taking heart in the climb seen in US futures so far today. That comes on the back of a more disappointing session overnight as vaccine doubts weighed on US stocks in late trading, seeing the mild run higher in equities falter.
The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are not as enthusiastic, trading lower by 0.2% and 0.4% respectively as we approach the closing stages in Asia Pacific trading.
However, the more positive tone in US futures - up by around 0.6% - is helping to keep the dollar and yen on the back foot as we begin European morning trade.
USD/JPY is sitting at 107.75 currently, still struggling for a break above 108.00. Meanwhile, the kiwi leads gains with NZD/USD holding just above 0.6100 currently.