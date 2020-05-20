Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.79% at 20,595.15

Asian equities a bit more mixed on the session









The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are not as enthusiastic, trading lower by 0.2% and 0.4% respectively as we approach the closing stages in Asia Pacific trading.





However, the more positive tone in US futures - up by around 0.6% - is helping to keep the dollar and yen on the back foot as we begin European morning trade.







USD/JPY is sitting at 107.75 currently, still struggling for a break above 108.00. Meanwhile, the kiwi leads gains with NZD/USD holding just above 0.6100 currently.

Japanese stocks are closing higher, taking heart in the climb seen in US futures so far today. That comes on the back of a more disappointing session overnight as vaccine doubts weighed on US stocks in late trading, seeing the mild run higher in equities falter.