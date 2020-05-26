Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.55% at 21,271.17
The Nikkei breaks above its 100-day moving average
Japanese stocks are taking heart from the more positive risk mood today, as the rally in the equities space is starting to see a new extension leg to start the week.
The close in the Nikkei is the highest since 5 March, with gains of 2% also observed in the Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite index also gaining by 0.8% on the day.
US futures are still keeping near 2% gains and that is feeding the more positive risk appetite to start the session. In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are weaker as a result with AUD/USD sitting near session highs at around 0.6578 currently.