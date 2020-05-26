Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.55% at 21,271.17

The Nikkei breaks above its 100-day moving average









The close in the Nikkei is the highest since 5 March, with gains of 2% also observed in the Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite index also gaining by 0.8% on the day.







See here for global coronavirus case data

US futures are still keeping near 2% gains and that is feeding the more positive risk appetite to start the session. In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are weaker as a result with AUD/USD sitting near session highs at around 0.6578 currently.

Japanese stocks are taking heart from the more positive risk mood today, as the rally in the equities space is starting to see a new extension leg to start the week.