Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.32% at 21,916.31

The Nikkei closes at its highest level since 27 February









The close today is the highest since 27 February, as the index is now up by nearly 34% from the lows posted back in March.





Elsewhere in the region, the Hang Seng is having a rough time amid geopolitical tensions with the US having said that Hong Kong no longer warrants 'special status'. The index is down by 1.4% but off earlier lows of over 2% after the lunch break.





In the currencies space, the mood is still rather mixed to start European trading. The dollar is sitting mixed across the board with little notable movement in general.







See here for global coronavirus case data

The aussie is mildly weaker and off earlier lows, with AUD/USD sitting just above 0.6600 now after also bouncing off its 100-hour moving average in overnight trading.

Japanese stocks are having yet another solid day, building on the gains from Wall Street overnight as the Nikkei now even breaks back above its 200-day moving average.