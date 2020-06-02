Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.19% at 22,325.61

No stopping the run higher in the Nikkei just yet









Elsewhere, US futures are keeping slightly softer, down by around 0.2% so that is keeping the overall risk mood more tepid to start European morning trade.







In the currencies space, the dollar is holding steadier after the beat down suffered yesterday and is mostly little changed against the rest of the major currencies basket.

Japanese stocks continue to push higher, with Asian equities building on the better risk mood seen in Wall Street during overnight trading. The Hang Seng is also up by 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.3% going into the closing stages.